Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!

Winter has just begun and the best way to stay warm in the freezing weather is with a pair of fluffy socks, a blanket and a delicious, warm meal.

Looking for some winter recipe inspo from The Living Room? Keep reading!

Chicken and Fungi Cottage Pie

One of the most popular foods during winter is cottage pies. They're heavy, hearty, and delicious and you can't look past this chicken and mushroom take on the classic!

Murray Cod Sesame Seed Blinis with Wasabi Cream and Quick Pickle

Sometimes all you need in a dish is something hot and spicy to warm you up, and this delicious starter packs a punch with wasabi. Add as much or as little as you like, but the more heat you add, the more you'll sweat.

Pan Con Tomate with Jamon and Baby Cos Salad

Don't look past a classic baguette roll filled with tomato, Jamon (Spanish cured ham) and Manchego cheese, served with a fresh baby cos salad. It's quick and easy to create and can be warmed up in the oven or popped into a sandwich press to keep you toasty during a cold day!

Steak Banh Mi

A popular, simple, Vietnamese-inspired bánh mì recipe to satisfy your hunger. Stuffed with tender porterhouse steak, sesame sauce and bird's eye chillis (optional), it'll be sure to keep your belly happy and warm.

Egg Yolk and Feta Ravioli

Ditch your typical ravioli dishes and try this beautiful egg yolk and feta ravioli from the best in the business, Miguel Maestre. It won't only warm your belly but it'll warm your heart and soul.

Don't miss more incredible recipes every Friday on The Living Room at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

