Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

Winter has just begun and the best way to stay warm in the freezing weather is with a pair of fluffy socks, a blanket and a delicious, warm meal.

Looking for some winter recipe inspo from The Living Room? Keep reading!

One of the most popular foods during winter is cottage pies. They're heavy, hearty, and delicious and you can't look past this chicken and mushroom take on the classic!

Sometimes all you need in a dish is something hot and spicy to warm you up, and this delicious starter packs a punch with wasabi. Add as much or as little as you like, but the more heat you add, the more you'll sweat.

Don't look past a classic baguette roll filled with tomato, Jamon (Spanish cured ham) and Manchego cheese, served with a fresh baby cos salad. It's quick and easy to create and can be warmed up in the oven or popped into a sandwich press to keep you toasty during a cold day!

A popular, simple, Vietnamese-inspired bánh mì recipe to satisfy your hunger. Stuffed with tender porterhouse steak, sesame sauce and bird's eye chillis (optional), it'll be sure to keep your belly happy and warm.

Ditch your typical ravioli dishes and try this beautiful egg yolk and feta ravioli from the best in the business, Miguel Maestre. It won't only warm your belly but it'll warm your heart and soul.

