The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 15
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Fri 22 Jul 2022

If you're embarking on a backyard reno, Barry has some tips! Miguel bakes a surprise birthday cake and Dr Chris meets some very cute rescue kittens at a new RSPCA adoption centre.

