How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

Materials

Cut list :

Timber 90mm x 12mm

2 x 370mm - Sides

1 x 600mm - Base

1 x 700mm – Front

Timber 70mm x 12

2 x backs

Brad nails

Nail punch

Wood glue

Sandpaper

Putty

Paint

Over the door hooks

Saw

Jigsaw

Hammer

Instructions

Cut all timber to the lengths directed in the cutting list.

Take your front piece and mark up the skate trucks. Leave about 100mm between each board.

Cut out the marked section, this should be about 70mm x 50mm

Tip - Drill 2 holes in each corner before cutting with a jigsaw, this acts as a turning circle for the jigsaw blade to change angle.

Now grab your two side pieces. We are going to cut a rounded curve at the top.

Tip - use an old bottle to get the curve you want. I used a bottle of glue and the lid for the hook.

If you would like to add a helmet hook use something that has a small circle like a lid.

Once all the curves are marked cut with a jigsaw.

Give all timber a good sand, focusing on the freshly cut edges

Tip - a pencil can really help to get in the nooks and cranny’s

Slap a coat of paint on all the pieces before you bring it together

Now it’s time to assemble: Start with the back boards placing the top at 50mm and the second at 200mm Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails. Next, attach the base board flush with the bottom the second back board. Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails.