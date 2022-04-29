The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack

Materials

  • Cut list :
  • Timber 90mm x 12mm
  • 2 x 370mm - Sides
  • 1 x 600mm  - Base
  • 1 x 700mm – Front
  • Timber 70mm x 12
  • 2 x backs
  • Brad nails
  • Nail punch
  • Wood glue
  • Sandpaper
  • Putty
  • Paint
  • Over the door hooks
  • Saw
  • Jigsaw
  • Hammer

Instructions

  • Cut all timber to the lengths directed in the cutting list.
  • Take your front piece and mark up the skate trucks. Leave about 100mm between each board.
  • Cut out the marked section, this should be about 70mm x 50mm

Tip - Drill 2 holes in each corner before cutting with a jigsaw, this acts as a turning circle for the jigsaw blade to change angle.

  • Now grab your two side pieces. We are going to cut a rounded curve at the top.

Tip - use an old bottle to get the curve you want. I used a bottle of glue and the lid for the hook.

  • If you would like to add a helmet hook use something that has a small circle like a lid.
  • Once all the curves are marked cut with a jigsaw.
  • Give all timber a good sand, focusing on the freshly cut edges

Tip - a pencil can really help to get in the nooks and cranny’s 

  • Slap a coat of paint on all the pieces before you bring it together
  • Now it’s time to assemble: Start with the back boards placing the top at 50mm and the second at 200mm Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails. Next, attach the base board flush with the bottom the second back board. Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails.
  • Lastly, attach the front hanging rail. Make sure this is centered before nailing into place.
  • To tidy everything up, hammer all the nails below the surface of the timber with a nail punch
  • Cover these holes with a small amount of timber putty.
  • If you want to take it to the next level add some grip tape to the front rail.
  • Last but not least, use some over the door hooks to hang your skate rack in any room of the house.
Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

Get all the product information from The Living Room.
Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

Get all the product information from The Living Room.
Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

Get all the product information from The Living Room.
Shop The Look 2021: Episode 27

Shop The Look 2021: Episode 27

Get all the product information from The Living Room.