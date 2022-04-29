How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

Materials
- Cut list :
- Timber 90mm x 12mm
- 2 x 370mm - Sides
- 1 x 600mm - Base
- 1 x 700mm – Front
- Timber 70mm x 12
- 2 x backs
- Brad nails
- Nail punch
- Wood glue
- Sandpaper
- Putty
- Paint
- Over the door hooks
- Saw
- Jigsaw
- Hammer
Instructions
- Cut all timber to the lengths directed in the cutting list.
- Take your front piece and mark up the skate trucks. Leave about 100mm between each board.
- Cut out the marked section, this should be about 70mm x 50mm
Tip - Drill 2 holes in each corner before cutting with a jigsaw, this acts as a turning circle for the jigsaw blade to change angle.
- Now grab your two side pieces. We are going to cut a rounded curve at the top.
Tip - use an old bottle to get the curve you want. I used a bottle of glue and the lid for the hook.
- If you would like to add a helmet hook use something that has a small circle like a lid.
- Once all the curves are marked cut with a jigsaw.
- Give all timber a good sand, focusing on the freshly cut edges
Tip - a pencil can really help to get in the nooks and cranny’s
- Slap a coat of paint on all the pieces before you bring it together
- Now it’s time to assemble: Start with the back boards placing the top at 50mm and the second at 200mm Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails. Next, attach the base board flush with the bottom the second back board. Attach with a line of glue and a couple of nails.
- Lastly, attach the front hanging rail. Make sure this is centered before nailing into place.
- To tidy everything up, hammer all the nails below the surface of the timber with a nail punch
- Cover these holes with a small amount of timber putty.
- If you want to take it to the next level add some grip tape to the front rail.
- Last but not least, use some over the door hooks to hang your skate rack in any room of the house.