The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 12
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 24 Jun 2022
Tonight we meet Chris and Amanda's dogs, Buzz and Minnie. Barry shows how to reno a piece of furniture in an afternoon, and Miguel cooks up a storm with MasterChef and Survivor alumni, Khanh Ong.
Barry's 5 Water Saving Tips
Water is one of the most vital substances on earth, yet we waste lots of it. The good news is that everyone can make a difference to the amount of water they use. And the best news is that while we are saving water, we can also save some money by using these efficient yet simple home improvements
Season 2022