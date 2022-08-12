Sign in to watch this video
The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 18
Air Date: Fri 12 Aug 2022
Stylist Chyka Keebaugh helps Baz with a rental makeover. Miguel makes Italian inspired woodfired pizza at home and Chris builds a home among the gumtrees for some furry friends.
Barry's 5 Water Saving Tips
Water is one of the most vital substances on earth, yet we waste lots of it. The good news is that everyone can make a difference to the amount of water they use. And the best news is that while we are saving water, we can also save some money by using these efficient yet simple home improvements
