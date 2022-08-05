The Living Room

The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 17
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Fri 5 Aug 2022

Miguel teams up with special guest Jamie Durie to clean up a school's vegie patch. Chris surfs Fiji's world famous break and Barry repurposes a few garden pots to create a birdfeeder for the backyard.

Season 2022