Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 24
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022
Baz renews a drab kitchen and dining area for some amazing grandparents, Miguel gives the ultimate custard Maestre class, and Chris gets ace paper plane making tips - but can he outfly Top Gun AK?
Episodes
RecipesShop The Look
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Recipes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Video Extras
Articles
Barry's 5 Water Saving Tips
Water is one of the most vital substances on earth, yet we waste lots of it. The good news is that everyone can make a difference to the amount of water they use. And the best news is that while we are saving water, we can also save some money by using these efficient yet simple home improvements
Season 2022