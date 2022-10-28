The Living Room

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 28
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Fri 28 Oct 2022

Chris puts Buzz's working dog skills to the test, Amanda learns some tradie tricks, Baz shows us how to create a bowl, Miguel cooks his famous seafood paella and Osher Gunsberg stops by for dinner.

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More

Episodes

Recipes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Video Extras

Articles

Season 2022