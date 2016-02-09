The Living Room

Chris and Miguel’s 7 Best Bromance Moments

They have one of the biggest bromances on Australian television. From season one, Miguel Maestre and Chris Brown’s camaraderie has captured the attention of the entire nation. Here are seven of their best bromance moments so far.

7. Way back in season 2 the boys hopped aboard the Love Boat...er, the P&O Pacific Pearl for a serious bro-cation

Think dress-up photo shoots, spa sessions and dinner dates - check out the gallery!

The Living Room Episode 33 Chris Brown Miguel Maestre

6. In season three it was matching caps on the Rocky Mountaineer train trip

Episode 25

5. It was all smiles when they took to the skies (sort of) during pilot training in episode 22

Chris and Miguel go to Flight School

4. Miguel crashed Chris’ South African travel story and Chris couldn't hide his glee... or was it disappointment?

The Living Room Chris Brown Miguel Maestro

3. Giddy up! The boys escaped to the country for some bromantic horse riding

Victorian High Country


2. Then they dined al fresco at dusk on a sand dune in the Dubai desert

Episode 31

1. And finally, that hug after Chris returned from his stint in Africa hosting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Season 1

The Living Room Chris Brown Miguel Maestro

The Living Room Season 5 begins with a loved-up Valentines-themed episode, 7.30 Friday on TEN

