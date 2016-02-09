Chris and Miguel’s 7 Best Bromance Moments

7. Way back in season 2 the boys hopped aboard the Love Boat...er, the P&O Pacific Pearl for a serious bro-cation

Think dress-up photo shoots, spa sessions and dinner dates - check out the gallery!

6. In season three it was matching caps on the Rocky Mountaineer train trip

5. It was all smiles when they took to the skies (sort of) during pilot training in episode 22

4. Miguel crashed Chris’ South African travel story and Chris couldn't hide his glee... or was it disappointment?

3. Giddy up! The boys escaped to the country for some bromantic horse riding





2. Then they dined al fresco at dusk on a sand dune in the Dubai desert

1. And finally, that hug after Chris returned from his stint in Africa hosting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Season 1

The Living Room Season 5 begins with a loved-up Valentines-themed episode, 7.30 Friday on TEN