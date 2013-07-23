10 of the best superfoods

1. Blueberries

These little fruits are said to encourage a health memory, have an anti-inflammatory effect and also protect your bladder and gut from bacteria.

Eating treat: Blueberry smoothie

Start your day by blending milk, natural yogurt, honey, blueberries and banana. Voila! Delicious smoothie.



2. Salmon

This fish contains lots of omega-3 fatty acids, which help your body burn fat rather than store it.

Eating treat: Poached salmon

For a healthy salmon meal, simmer vegetable stock with lemon juice, peppercorns and bay leaves over a medium heat. Add salmon fillets, cover and cook for 10 minutes until just cooked through.



3. Avocadoes

They’re high in healthy fats and fight both cancer AND wrinkles. They’re also high in fibre, vitamin E, potassium and magnesium. Plus, they taste yummy!

Eating treat: Avo dip

Make a quick yet kind dip by mixing finely diced red onion, avocado, tomato, lime juice and fresh coriander.

4. Goji berries

Goji berries amazingly contain all 18 amino acids, plus loads of vitamins, iron and more beta carotene than both carrots and oranges.



Eating treat: Homemade muesli

Mix oats, almonds and seeds with the juice of one orange, 1tbsp honey and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Bake in oven until golden brown, then mix with goji berries and dried cranberries to make homemade muesli!

5. Walnuts

This is the richest nut in polyunsaturated fats - just 30g of walnuts a day helps reduce cholesterol and boosts your body's intake of omega-3 fats.

Eating treat: Walnut and spinach salad

Toast walnuts for 5 minutes, then toss with fresh spinach leaves, orange juice and olive oil for a refreshing salad.

6. Broccoli

These vibrant florets contain antioxidants, fibre and vitamin C, boost energy levels and are also known for their cancer-fighting properties.

Eating treat: Broccoli soup

Soften chopped onions in olive oil, add potatoes and broccoli and simmer in stock until cooked through. Blend and serve your soup with crumbled feta and toasted pine nuts.

7. Quinoa

This supergrain is a great source of zinc, protein, B vitamins and potassiums. The fact that it's suitable for vegans and lactose and gluten intolerant folk make it popular among the health-conscious.

Eating treat: Autumn porridge

Boil 1 cup quinoa in 2½ cups water then simmer for 10 minutes. Add 1 cup milk and dried apricots and simmer for another 10 minutes. Serve with pistachios, honey and a dollop of natural yogurt.

8. Dark chocolate

Before you start bingeing on the brown stuff, remember that it’s only DARK chocolate that’s good for you. It's considered good for your heart, blood sugar levels and brain and is chockablock (get it?!) full of antioxidants, which help get rid of aging free radicals.

Eating treat: Chocolate chomp

Open packet of chocolate. Snap off 2 squares (and put the rest BACK in the fridge). Nibble like a hamster. Sigh with satisfaction.

9. Eggs

Despite some people claiming they cause heart disease due to their high cholesterol content, eggs are among the healthiest foods on the planet. They are rich in nutrients, keep you feeling full for a long time and help protect your eyesight.

Eating treat: Perfect boiled eggs

Place eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil then reduce to a low simmer for a further 3 minutes.

10. Noni

The noni plant is the latest to join the superfood squad – apparently this fruit regulates blood pressure, improves your mood, acts as pain relief and can even reduce menstrual cramps.

Eating treat: Asian dressing

Many say that noni doesn’t really taste that great, but we recommend adding it to a homemade salad dressing of coconut oil, garlic, papaya, ginger and sesame.