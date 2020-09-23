‘I’ve Walked Away With A Best Mate’: Bec Cvilikas Opens Up About Moving In With Bella Varelis

Speaking to 10 play, Bec said that being the last to arrive didn’t feel like a disadvantage, but quite the opposite.

“I loved coming in so late!” Bec said, adding, “I saw it as an advantage. I didn’t have to fight for Locky’s attention as hard seeing as there were only 10 of us left.

“We were at a more serious point in the show so we got a lot more time to spend together than we would have at the beginning,” she continued.

Bec’s late arrival seemed to work in her favour, not only receiving an immediate virtual single date with Locky during lockdown, but she also snagged the first single date when everyone returned to the Mansion. At that time, some of the Bachelorettes still hadn’t even had any one-on-one time with Locky, pushing Bec to the front of the pack.

“I think our connection was really strong throughout the whole process,” she sad, “I was really surprised I had come in and formed that connection with him so fast.”

Though the first Cocktail Party was somewhat of a shock to Bec, with a few fireworks going off and some tiffs erupting throughout.

“Honestly, that was the most hectic Cocktail Party I’ve ever seen,” Bec said, laughing, “I remember asking the girls if it was a normal night and half of them were like, ‘Yep this is normal’. I just sat back, it was a massive moment for me to take it all in.”

Bec also didn’t want to conform to the stereotypical troublemaking “intruder”, and instead chose to focus on building her connection with the Bachelor.

“Intruders don’t have the best name and people think that they’re coming in to rain on everyone’s parade but with me, I wasn’t coming in to be evil, I wasn’t coming in to rock the boat with anybody. I was purely there for Locky.”

During her time in the Mansion, Bec not only made a quick connection with Locky but also with one of his final two Bachelorettes, Bella Varelis.

“The first night I came into the house we had just finished the Cocktail Party and were figuring out what rooms we were going to be in and Bella looked at me and was like, ‘Do you want to be roomates?’ I was like, ‘Yeah. I do’.

“From that moment on it was nice to know I had someone who instantly I felt comfortable with,” Bec said. “We hit it off really fast. We’re really similar people so it’s nice to have that support in the mansion as you can imagine, it’s absolutely manic most of the time.”

Having Bella as a support in the house was one thing, but after filming wrapped, both Bella and Bec were looking to move house and with the timing perfect the pair moved in together.

“No one will fully understand what it’s like to go through this experience and, to have someone who has been through it with you, you really get it,” Bec explained.

“It’s been really nice to have Bella with me, we give each other support. It’s been like that the whole way through.”

Having such a close friendship made it a bittersweet exit for Bec on Wednesday night who watched on as Locky gave his final two roses to Bella and Irena Srbinovska.

Though she described it as “heartbreaking" to not receive a rose, Locky’s connections with Bella and Irena were so strong that it wasn’t a complete surprise for Bec.

“It’s a bizarre thing because you’re saying goodbye to the guy you’ve spent however many months talking to, you’ve got feelings there but Bella’s one of my best mates so at the same time you’re proud of your friend and excited.

“Walking away from it I was like I’ve walked away with a best mate, so how could I go wrong?”

