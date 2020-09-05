Tristan MacManus To Join Studio 10 As Co-Host

While viewers are used to seeing the popular Dancing With The Stars judge cutting it up on the dance floor and critiquing Australia's favourite celebrities on their dance moves, Tristan will hot shoe shuffle over to Studio 10 to join Sarah Harris live at the helm every weekday morning.

The new Studio 10 will provide audiences with the feelgood factor and light-hearted distraction that’ll brighten up their morning, at a time when the world is looking for positivity, community and connection.

Audiences will laugh, learn and be entertained alongside Sarah and Tristan as Studio 10 uncovers the most intriguing tales, showcases everyday Aussies doing extraordinary things, and chats with the world’s biggest stars.

Narelda Jacobs will deliver the latest breaking news while 10’s showbiz queen, Angela Bishop, will continue to keep fans up to date with the hottest entertainment stories while also bringing exclusives on the world’s biggest stars.

Denise Drysdale, Craig Bennett and Jono Coleman will pop by to help sprinkle fun and flair across the morning.

Tristan MacManus said: "I’m absolutely buzzing with the opportunity I’ve been given to join the team and work with Sarah. It’s a great show and I have some big shoes to fill, but a challenge I am fully committed to and excited about. I can’t wait to get started."

Tamara Simoneau, Studio 10 Executive Producer, said: "When searching for the right co-host to join Sarah at the helm of Studio 10 we wanted to think outside the box and choose someone who would help bring plenty of extra sunshine to morning TV at a time when it’s needed most. He’s charming, funny and fresh with a cheeky Irish side that he’s ready to share with Australia. He might even turn our studio into a dancefloor from time to time and we’re completely ok with that!"

Ross Dagan, Network Director Of News Content, said: "Tristan has performed all over the world for millions of fans and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars, so we know he can handle four hours of live TV every day. You’ll still get the very latest news, information and entertainment, but in a way that reflects our rapidly changing lives. We all want to know what’s going on in the world, but we also need to escape it from time to time. The outstanding Studio 10 team will strive to strike that balance each and every hour.”