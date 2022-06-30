Dancing With The Stars

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Dancing With The Stars - S2 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 9 Feb 2020
Expires: in 7 months

Strap on your dancing shoes and shine your sequins! Dancing With The Stars is back and ready to jump and jive its way onto screens tonight's the sparkly season premiere.

Episodes
Video Extras
VoteCelebrities
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Dance Recaps

Articles

The Pro Dancers

Meet The Celebrities

Meeting The Dance Partners

Season 2

About the Show

One of the most successful television formats in history, Dancing With The Stars, is back – only bigger, better, bolder and brighter on Network 10 and WIN network in 2020.

Ten of our illustrious celebrities will be paired with professional dancers and compete to be the Dancing With The Stars champion of 2020, all in the name of charity.

Grant Denyer

Grant Denyer

Dancing With The Stars Host
Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller

Dancing With The Stars Host