10's Narelda Jacobs and NITV’s John Paul Janke Host The 2022 Sunrise Ceremony

Hosted by Studio 10 and 10 News First’s Narelda Jacobs and NITV’s John Paul Janke, and broadcast live from Queensland’s Bundjalung and Yugambeh Country in Coolangatta, the 2022 Sunrise Ceremony invites audiences to enhance their relationship with Australia’s past, present and future, as the dawn rises.

From 6.00am Wednesday, 26 January on 10 and 10 Play, the beautiful and insightful two-hour special will be led by First Nations perspectives, and includes reflections from non-Indigenous and multicultural voices on Australia’s past, present and future.

Guests will include Wikand Soloman Islander man and musician Ziggy Ramo, Munan jahliand South Sea Islander woman and Associate Professor Chelsea Watego, and prominent journalist Kerry O’Brien.

Looking to learn more about Australia? We’ve got you covered.

Elaine Crombie hosts Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia, a collaboration between 10 Play and First Nations creatives, who are passionate about learning amazing truths and sharing them with the rest of the nation. The documentary web series is short and sweet, fun and educational, aimed at busting myths and celebrating truths about First Nations history and culture.

Click here watch Season 1 and Season 2 of 10 Play’s documentary web series Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia.

Furthermore, 10 play is also home to Season 4 of The Point, a production by NITV which is also hosted by Narelda Jacobs and John Paul Janke and explores unique Indigenous perspectives and cutting edge analysis. Click here to watch episodes.