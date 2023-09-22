There is plenty happening across a jampacked summer of sport on 10 Play. We have the Sunday Hoops NBL, plenty of A-Leagues action, our Socceroos and Matildas are in action along with plenty more great events to look forward to!

A-Leagues all Summer Long

You don’t want to miss the return of the Isuzu UTE A-League with some highly anticipated matches between colossal opponents with massive rivalries. Be sure to watch live and free on 10 Play and 10 Bold.

Each weekend the top Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, and every Sunday at 3pm AEDT.

10 Play will also have highlights for all the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches and full match replays for all the games broadcast on 10 BOLD.

Liberty A-League Women

Following a record-breaking 2022/23 season that saw more games, goals and fans than ever before, the Liberty A-League Women will kick off on 14-15 October with a standalone weekend of games in major stadiums to celebrate women’s football.

The regular season has also been extended to 22 games - in line with global benchmarks - as the Central Coast Mariners rejoin the league and become the third new team to join the league in as many seasons. With the addition of a twelfth team, the Finals Series has also been expanded from four to six teams, with the format to mirror the Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

All eyes will be on Sydney FC to see whether they can go back-to-back with one of the standout CommBank Matildas in Cortnee Vine leading the team in the middle of the park.

NBL24: Sunday Hoops

Catch all the latest Sunday Hoops action throughout summer with two matches every round live and free on 10 Play and 10 Peach.

Watch all your favourite NBL players as they battle it out for the title.

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play every Sunday from October 1

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

The CommBank Matildas will soon return to Network 10 as they commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October.

From 23 October – 1 November 2023, HBF Park and Optus Stadium will witness Australia take on some of Asia’s best nations in Chinese Taipei, Philippines and IR Iran in a round-robin tournament.

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

CommBank Matildas fixtures LIVE and free on 10 Play

Socceroos: AFC Asian Cup

The Subway Socceroos will be heading to Qatar once again to feature in the AFC Asian Cup which is set to get underway on January 12, 2024.

Graham Arnold's side have been drawn in Group B and will play against India, Syria and Uzbekistan.

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams from across the six groups will progress to the round of 16.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Graham Arnold Interview

The Subway Socceroos will be aiming for a repeat of their AFC Asian Cup 2015 heroics on home soil when a goal in extra time of a thrilling Final helped lift the green and gold to victory over Korea Republic.

All of the Subway Socceroos' AFC Asian Cup matches will be live and free across Network 10 and Paramount+ while the entire tournament will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Melbourne Cup Carnival is Back!

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is back on Network 10 and 10 Play in 2023!

Find out all the details about when to tune in to the must-watch Carnival which gets underway on Sunday, 4 November!

Roshn Saudi League Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

Roshn Saudi League 2023/24. Live And Free On 10 Play

Watch On Demand 2022/23 Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup