Roshn Saudi League 2023/24

Roshn Saudi League 2023/24. Live And Free On 10 Play

Watch the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League season live and free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League will return to 10 Play for the 2023/24 season as global football great Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by some of the biggest names in the sport, following huge signings for the league in the off season.

With three matches each week available live and free, viewers can catch reigning Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema as he takes to the pitch for Al Ittihad alongside his fellow countryman N’Golo Kanté and Brazilian star Fabinho, Portuguese ace Rúben Neves as he lines up for Al Hilal, and of course Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr who welcomes Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan.

Each round, viewers will be treated to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr match and a further two Roshn Saudi League matches featuring some of the biggest footballers in the world, live and free on 10 Play.

Kicking off this week, viewers can catch Al Ahli, who have signed Édouard Mendy from Chelsea and Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, taking on Al Hazem live this Sunday from 3.45am AEST before Ronaldo’s Al Nassr start their campaign up against Al Ettifaq, led by their new coach Steven Gerrard live on Tuesday, 15 August from 3.45am AEST.

Watch the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

A Look Ahead at the First Five Rounds of the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League kicks off this weekend live and free on 10 Play
The Roshn Saudi League kicks off this weekend live and free on 10 Play

Find out about all the Roshn Saudi League action coming up on 10 Play as we preview the first few rounds
Watch action from the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play
Catch up with all the latest news in the Roshn Saudi League as we gear up for the new season live and free on 10 Play
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks openly about his time on and off the pitch in Saudi Arabia