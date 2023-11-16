The Best Sport Documentaries On 10 Play Right Now

Stay tuned for some exciting Sport Documentary announcements, with plenty of new content coming soon. In the meantime, here's a selection of what is available right now to view.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24
Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.
- Episode 1: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - Watch Now
- Episode 2: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - Watch Now
- Episode 3: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 01 DEC, 2023
- Episode 4: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 12 JAN, 2024
- Episode 5: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 16 FEB, 2024
- Episode 6: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - TBC
Melbourne Cup Carnival Unbelievable Moments
Some incredible moments from the rich history of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Find out about Claire Lindop, the first Australian female jockey to win a group 1 race and the first to ride in a Melbourne Cup, go back to 2002 where the legend of Maybe Diva started, the "villain" Gurner's Lane and much more.
- Melbourne Cup Carnival: Unbelievable Moments
- Melbourne Cup Carnival: Glenn Boss Trilogy Series
- Melbourne Cup Carnival: The Archives (Through The Decades)
My Road To WOW
In My Road To WOW, the stars of Women of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome - and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling and the drive to become WOW Superheroes.
This four-part series is a behind-the-curtain-look at the WOW - Women of Wrestling roster, profiling some of the most amazing women in sports entertainment.
- Episode 1: Keta Rush, Tiki Chamorro and Kandi Krush
- Episode 2: G.I. Jane, Foxxy Fierce, Americana
- Episode 3: Miami Sweet Heat, Princess Aussie, Jennifer Florez
- Episode 4: Sahara Spars, Jessie Jones, Leia Makoa
The People’s Club: 20 Years of Adelaide United
Adelaide United. The People’s Club. A club full of history and passion. In this documentary, go behind the scenes of the club’s inception and most iconic moments. Relive the excitement with exclusive interviews and stories never told before.
Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park
10 Play has a collection of short videos detailing the history of Albert Park. From the first race in 1996 to modern day, take a look at the iconic Albert Park.
- Australian Grand Prix: 1996 - The First Race at Albert Park
- Australian Grand Prix: 1996 - Looking back at year one in Melbourne
- Australian Grand Prix: Why is Melbourne so perfect for the race
- Australian Grand Prix: 25 years and beyond - How has F1 evolved
- Australian Grand Prix: 25 years through the lens
- Australian Grand Prix: What makes the track at Albert Park so unique
- Australian Grand Prix: Melbourne Memories 1
- Australian Grand Prix: Melbourne Memories 2
- Australian Grand Prix: How passionate are the Albert Park fans?