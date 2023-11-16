Sport Documentaries

The Best Sport Documentaries On 10 Play Right Now

From Basketball to Melbourne Cup Carnival to Women's Wrestling, 10 Play has a wide variety of documentaries and features to go deeper into the sports you love

Stay tuned for some exciting Sport Documentary announcements, with plenty of new content coming soon. In the meantime, here's a selection of what is available right now to view.

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Get ready to feel like you're part of the action this season with the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 documentary series.

  • Episode 1: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - Watch Now
  • Episode 2: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - Watch Now
  • Episode 3: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 01 DEC, 2023
  • Episode 4: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 12 JAN, 2024
  • Episode 5: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - 16 FEB, 2024
  • Episode 6: We Got Next: Inside NBL 24: Episode 1 - TBC

Find out more

Melbourne Cup Carnival Unbelievable Moments

Some incredible moments from the rich history of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Find out about Claire Lindop, the first Australian female jockey to win a group 1 race and the first to ride in a Melbourne Cup, go back to 2002 where the legend of Maybe Diva started, the "villain" Gurner's Lane and much more.

My Road To WOW

In My Road To WOW, the stars of Women of Wrestling reveal the challenges they had to overcome - and how WOW gave them the inspiration and passion for wrestling and the drive to become WOW Superheroes.

This four-part series is a behind-the-curtain-look at the WOW - Women of Wrestling roster, profiling some of the most amazing women in sports entertainment.

The People’s Club: 20 Years of Adelaide United

Adelaide United. The People’s Club. A club full of history and passion. In this documentary, go behind the scenes of the club’s inception and most iconic moments. Relive the excitement with exclusive interviews and stories never told before.

Watch Now

Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park

10 Play has a collection of short videos detailing the history of Albert Park. From the first race in 1996 to modern day, take a look at the iconic Albert Park.

