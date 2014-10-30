Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Scott takes on big brother role

Scott takes on big brother role

When Neighbours' producers told Scott McGregor that they were casting a younger brother for his character Mark Brennan, as the baby of five siblings, the Ramsay Street star found the idea very appealing.

Taking on the role of Scott’s on-air bro Tyler Brennan, is twenty-three-year-old Bacchus Marsh born actor and model Travis Burns.

“Coincidently I have a nephew around the same the same age as Travis so that part was familiar when we were running scenes together but it's also quite different being the older brother,” said Scott.

While Neighbours marks Travis’s first Australian television role, his screen debut was in the USA CW Network action series SAFS which was filmed in Cape Town, South Aficia.

For Travis there is also an uncanny family link to the role, his six-year-old nephew’s name is Tyler.

“It felt like an omen when I was told the name of the character and my nephew is convinced the role is based on him,” said Travis who graduated with a Bachelor of Photographic Imaging in 2008 before becoming interested in acting.

Travis will be introduced on-air to viewers from February.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.