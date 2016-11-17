Rob Mills joins Neighbours

One of Australia’s most polished entertainers, Rob Mills is joining the cast of Neighbours in guest role that is in stark contrast to the upbeat performances the popular singer, presenter and actor is renown for.

The talented 34-year-old catapulted to fame in 2003 as a finalist on the first series of Australian Idol and has gone on to star in a plethora of highly acclaimed productions including, Wicked, Grease, Legally Blond, The Last Five Year, Into the Woods, Hair and most recently Ghost the Musical.

As well as a proven musical theatre artist, Rob has established himself on the small screen with appearances on Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, Spics and Specs, The Footy Show, The Project and as host of Young Talent Time in 2012. His television acting credits include the role of Chris Bell in the award winning series Not the Boy Next Door, Winners & Losers and Underbelly – Razor.

Rob is introduced to Ramsay Street as Finn Kelly, a progressive and respected teacher appointed by Susan Kennedy played by Neighbours’ icon Jackie Woodburne. However, there is more to the affable Mr. Kelly than meets the eye, as local residents will discover when glimpses of his past are gradually exposed.

Rob Mills said; “I can’t wait to get started on the show. As a youngster, I played baseball just behind where Ramsay Street is located and I thought at the time, how great it would be to be on Neighbours, and now it has happened!"

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer said; "Rob is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to welcome him to Ramsay Street as Finn Kelly, a really intriguing character with some hidden secrets which our audience won’t expect.”

Rob commenced filming this week at the show’s Forest Hill studio and will debut on Eleven in March next year.