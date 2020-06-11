Meet Ramsay Street's Newest Resident, Levi Canning

One of Neighbours most eccentric and colourful dynasties, the Canning family, is expanding their brood as another grandson joins the family matriarch consisting of Sheila (Colette Mann) and cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan).

Police officer Levi Canning will be played by twenty-one-year-old Richie Morris, and is set to shake up the neighbourhood on Monday, June 15.

We chatted with the new kid on the block to find out a little more about him and his character:

How did Levi end up in Erinsborough? Can you describe his character?

Levi ended up in Erinsborough after he got transferred from the Frankston police station to the Erinsborough station. And if I had to describe Levi, he's someone who is charming, cheeky, charismatic and has a lot of passion for both his family and his work.

In what ways are you similar and different to Levi?

Some of the similarities and differences between Levi and I would be that we are both very passionate about our work, family and friends, and we’re both kind of cheeky… but Levi is a Casanova and I think that’s where we have our differences.

Have you always been a fan of Neighbours? If so, what has been your most favourite storyline so far?

I used to watch Neighbours back when it was on Channel 10, and it was on right before The Simpsons. I would have to say that Neighbours: End Game earlier this year would have to be my favourite storyline. I think this is when I got more of an appreciation for the show, when I saw how much work went on behind the scenes.

What’s it been like filming with COVID-19 restrictions?

Shooting during COVID-19 has been amazing, everyone is obeying the rules that have been laid out and it is moving smoothly. I think it is a testament to how organised and well-planned Neighbours has been throughout this challenge.

If you had to play any other character on the show, who would you play and why?

If I had to pick a character to play, I would either pick Kyle or Sheila because they’re both Cannings. But probably more so Sheila because she gets to have a go at people and get away with it!

What storyline would you like Levi to be part of? A love triangle? A big 'whodunnit murder'?

It would be amazing to see Levi as part of any storyline! It will be great to see how he progresses as a character and how being a Canning will impact that.

Who are you most excited to work with on the cast of Neighbours and why?

It’s tough to pick a specific cast member because they’ve all really helped me, but if I had to pick I’d say Chris Milligan and Colette Mann have really taken me under their wings, and taught me what it means to be a Canning.

