Jai Waetford joins the cast of Neighbours

The talented 17-year-old who was just 14 when he wowed viewers with his performances on the Australian edition of X Factor in 2013, has been cast in a recurring guest role as the rebellious son of one of the show’s most controversial characters. The character’s name will be revealed closer to Jai’s on-air debut in the coming months.

“I am super excited to be joining the Neighbours team, It’s my first TV role and I am looking forward to spending time on set, learning new things and meeting new people,” said Jai who starts filming next week.

Jai is enjoying the success of his latest single Living Not Dreaming. Jai has been building awareness of his music with his YouTube clips and the creation of weekly sharable content and fan nominated challenges, speaking to an audience of over 1.5 million. He has now amassed a mammoth 42 million views on YouTube/Vevo with over 12 million streams on Spotify for all of his releases.

“I’m super stoked with how things are going so far with Living Not Dreaming, I have been working really hard for the last 12 months and it so good to finally be able to share this song and video with my fans,” added Jai.

Neighbours’ Executive Producer said; “We’re delighted to have Jai on board and I think he is going to have a lot of fun with character, he really does push the boundaries and what teenager doesn’t love doing that,”