Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Preview

After three long years, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix returns to Phillip Island this Friday!

Australian MotoGP fans have had to well and truly bide their time as they patiently wait for the world’s best to finally make their way down under.

The flagship Australian event is guaranteed to bring it, with a blockbuster crowd and electric atmosphere expected for the big weekend.

The business end of the MotoGP season is here with only three races left in 2022, ahead of the return to Phillip Island.

How it Stands

The Riders Championship could not be more evenly poised. Reigning champions, Fabio Quartararo is leading the pack with 219 points however he has Italian Francesco Bagnaia breathing down his neck – just two points off.

Bagnaia has been in better form of late, finishing ahead of the Frenchman in three of their last four races while coming out on top in front of his fans at the San Marino MotoGP.

Meanwhile, Quartararo has had to bide his time for victory with his last one coming at the German MotoGP back in June.

Moving further down the standings, Aprilia’s Alex Espargaro sits in third with 199 points to his name with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini in fourth on 180.

In fifth spot, and still in with a chance of claiming the title is fellow Ducati driver, Australia’s very own, Jack Miller.

Miller is in career best form ahead of his return to Phillip Island, sitting in fifth in the championship following a series of standout performances.

The Aussie Riders: Miller and Gardner

Supporters will be looking forward to seeing all their favourite MotoGP stars come this weekend but there will be undoubtedly a fair share of them eager to see Miller and fellow Aussie rider, Remy Gardner, who is set to make his Phillip Island MotoGP debut.

MotoGP fans would recognise the Gardner name with Remy’s father, Wayne, an ex-driver who won the championship in 1987 and was also no stranger to the Australian MotoGP podium.

This is Remy’s first year in MotoGP following a meteoric rise from Moto2 which saw him claim the title. The upcoming race at Phillip Island will understandably be extra special for him as he looks to put on a show for the Aussie fans.

It has been a challenging season for Gardner who sits in 23rd on the Championship but will be looking to crack the top 10 if he can with his season best of 11th arriving at the Catalan Grand Prix earlier this year.

Watch: Remy Gardner Feature

This may be the only time that fans will get to see Gardner who will be making the switch to Yamaha’s World Superbike Championship team next season.

Shifting our attention back to Miller who will be looking for his second win of the season this Sunday.

The Ducati driver has been steadily rising through the ranks since the German Grand Prix with back-to-back podiums in Britain and Austria before coming out on top in Japan.

He followed up that spectacular display in Japan with a morale boosting second place in Thailand ahead of the showcase event this weekend.

As previously stated, Miller sits in fifth on the championship and is on course to match or even better his career high fourth placed finish which he set last season. Dare we say, he could be celebrating with the title!

This will be the final time that we will see Miller in Ducati colours as he prepares to make the return to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family following five years with the Italian manufacturers.

All the coverage from the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix begins at 1200 AEDT on Saturday, 15 October.

