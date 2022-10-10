All About MotoGP’s Jack Miller

Jack Miller was born in Townsville, QLD. As a kid he rode dirt bikes and was the Australian Dirt Bike in the 65cc category in 2003 at age 8. He won five other Australian championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

2011 saw Miller make the necessary move to Europe to further his racing career where he won the championship in the German IDM 125cc category at the age of 16.

In 2012 he progressed to his first full season in Moto3 with the Caretta Technology team. He finished 23rd overall in 14 races.

Miller’s Moto3 career continued in 2013 with Caretta Technology-RTG, finishing seventh overall. In a huge achievement and prediction of the future, Motocourse rated Miller as the 10th-best rider across all three world championship categories for 2013.

2014 was the year that saw Miller exert his dominance in what turned out to be final year in Moto3 with six wins, eight poles and 10 podiums in 18 Moto3 races for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. He finished second in the world championship behind Alex Marquez by just two points.

In 2015 Miller became the first Australian to jump directly from the entry-level world championship category to the premier class since Garry McCoy in1998 when he made his MotoGP debut in the Open class for LCR Honda. Overall, for the year he finished 19th in the championship with 17 points.

The 2016 and 2017 seasons saw Miller riding for Marc VDS Racing Team.

Jack claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at Assen in 2016, becoming the first Australian to win in the premier class in nearly four years. He finishes the year in 18th in the world championship with 57 points.

Jack kept continuing to improve in 2017, finishing in the top 10 in nine of the 17 races he contested. He scored 82 points to finish 11th overall.

For the 2018 to 2020 seasons, Miller rode for Pramac Racing on a Ducati.

Jack claimed his maiden MotoGP pole position in 2018 in round two in Argentina and has front-row starts in Misano and Motegi. He finishes 13th in the world championship with 91 points, his best single-season tally in MotoGP.

In 2019 Miller qualified on the front row of the grid four times, finished 14 of the 19 races inside the top 10 and set new season-best numbers for podiums – five, points – 165 and world championship position – eighth.

Even with COVID-19 delaying the start of the season in 2020, Miller had a great season. He finished second at Styria, Austria and Portimao. In all his completed races he finished in the top ten. Miller finished the season in seventh place with a career best 132 points.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons saw Miller riding for the factory Ducati Lenovo Team.

2021 was a good year for Miller with five podium finishes and finishing a career best fourth in the world championship. He also secured two race victories, which came at consecutive Grands Prix in Spain and France. His total of 181 points was a new season high, and helped Ducati win both the teams' and constructors' titles.

So far in 2022, Miller has one race victory from the Japan GP, a second and four 3rd positions and sits 5th in the championship.

2023 and 2024 will see Miller riding alongside Brad Binder in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.