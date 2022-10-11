MotoGP

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Is Back This Weekend

You’ll need pole position on that couch as the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix makes its triumphant return to Phillip Island this weekend. For a wheelie good time, lap up all the action, live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 12pm AEDT on Saturday and 10.30am AEDT on Sunday.

As teams push their machines to the limit, the need for speed takes hold and the leans around those corners become even more gravity defying.

Australians will be holding their breath as Aussies Remy Gardner and Jack Miller are revving to win on home soil, and after two consecutive MotoGP™ podium finishes for Miller, you can’t miss what will no doubt be the ride of his life.

Saturday, October 15 will see the riders and their teams take to the fast-flowing circuit for the all-important qualifying rounds, including MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™.

Then on Sunday, October 16, the drama, action and emotion intensifies as the MotoGP™ riders take to the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for 27 laps of exhilarating racing.

10 Sport’s Tara Rushton and Scott Mackinnon and former 500cc motorcycle champion and expert commentator Daryl Beattie will lead the broadcast team, and motorsport expert, Sam Charlwood, will bring you all the news from the pit lane plus exclusive interviews.

Read 10's Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Preview

2022 Animoca Brands Australian MotoGP™. Saturday, 15 October: live from 12pm – 4pm AEDT. Sunday, 16 October: live from 10.30am - 3.30pm AEDT. Live And Free On 10 and 10 Play.

The first Australian MotoGP in three years lived up to its high expectations with unexpected triumphs, heartbreak, and thrilling racing.
We preview all the action coming your way with the Australian MotoGP live on Network 10 this weekend
The modern era of racing at Phillip Island began in 1989. Since then, there have been three winning Australian riders...
The 2022 MotoGP season has been one of the most competitive to date. Here are the podium results from each Grand Prix in 2022.
The Aussie favourite is in the form of his career and currently sits in 5th place on the 2022 MotoGP standings. Here is everything you need to know about Jack Miller.