MotoGP

EpisodesExtrasMotoGP CalendarArticlesGalleries
Back

All About MotoGP's Remy Gardner

All About MotoGP's Remy Gardner

Son of MotoGP legend, Wayne Gardner, Remy is beginning to make his own legacy on the tracks. Read all about Remy Gardner.

Remy Gardner won the 2021 Moto2 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo opening the door for him to move up to MotoGP in the 2022 season with Tech3 KTM.

Born in 1998 Remy is the son of former World 500cc Motorcycle Champion Wayne Gardner, so motorbike racing is in his genes.

Although first riding a motorbike at age four, he didn’t progress to the racetrack until he was ten years old.

Remy started his career in dirt track and long track racing.

In his Australian road race debut at Phillip Island in December 2010, he won the MRRDA Australian Nippers Championship for under 13 years.

In 2011 he relocated to Spain to compete in the Pre-GP Moto3 class.

After a few appearances in Moto3 World Championship in 2014 as a replacement and wild card rider, he became a full-time rider in the class in 2015 for the CIP team aboard a Mahindra. He finished the season in 30th position.

Remy’s debut in the Moto2 World Championship in 2016 was delayed after the AGP team withdrew from the championship. So, for the first half of the year, he rode in the Moto2 European Championship with the Race Experience squad, taking a maiden win at Catalunya. Mid-season he moved up to the Moto2 World Championship as a replacement rider in the Scuderia Tasca GP Racing team. He finished the season 26th overall but proved himself and earned a full-time ride for 2017.

2017 and 2018 saw Remy riding for the Tech3 Racing team in the Moto2 World Championship. He continued to improve as a rider over his time with the team, finishing 2017 in 21st place. In 2018 he finished 19th, even after breaking both legs and an ankle in a training accident early in the season. The year also saw Remy achieve a career best finish of fifth at Vlancia.

Remy switched to SAG Racing for the 2019 and 2020 Moto2 World Championship seasons. He continued his improvement as a rider and scored his first podium in Moto2 with a 2nd place finish in round 2 in Argentina. He finished 2019 in 15th position. 2020 brought Remy his first Moto2 victory when he won the last race of season in Portugal. With three other podium finishes during the season he finished the year in 6th position.

2021 turned out to be Remy’s last year in Moto2. Joining the Red Bull KTM squad the year was a resounding success. With five race wins and twelve podiums overall Remy won the Moto2 World Title and promotion to the MotoGP World Championship.

Remy joined Tech3 KTM Factory Racing in 2022 in the MotoGP World Championship. He currently sits 23rd overall with four races left in the season.

2023 will see Remy racing for Yamaha in the Superbike World Championship after being let go by KTM in MotoGP.

Catch all the action from the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix live and free on 10 and 10 play on October 15

2022 Australian MotoGP Wrap
NEXT STORY

2022 Australian MotoGP Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Australian MotoGP Wrap

2022 Australian MotoGP Wrap

The first Australian MotoGP in three years lived up to its high expectations with unexpected triumphs, heartbreak, and thrilling racing.
Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Preview

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Preview

We preview all the action coming your way with the Australian MotoGP live on Network 10 this weekend
The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Is Back This Weekend

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Is Back This Weekend

Start Your Engines. The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Is Back This Weekend. Live On 10 And 10 Play
Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Winners

Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Winners

The modern era of racing at Phillip Island began in 1989. Since then, there have been three winning Australian riders...
MotoGP 2022: The 2022 Season Results So Far

MotoGP 2022: The 2022 Season Results So Far

The 2022 MotoGP season has been one of the most competitive to date. Here are the podium results from each Grand Prix in 2022.