All About MotoGP's Remy Gardner

Remy Gardner won the 2021 Moto2 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo opening the door for him to move up to MotoGP in the 2022 season with Tech3 KTM.

Born in 1998 Remy is the son of former World 500cc Motorcycle Champion Wayne Gardner, so motorbike racing is in his genes.

Although first riding a motorbike at age four, he didn’t progress to the racetrack until he was ten years old.

Remy started his career in dirt track and long track racing.

In his Australian road race debut at Phillip Island in December 2010, he won the MRRDA Australian Nippers Championship for under 13 years.

In 2011 he relocated to Spain to compete in the Pre-GP Moto3 class.

After a few appearances in Moto3 World Championship in 2014 as a replacement and wild card rider, he became a full-time rider in the class in 2015 for the CIP team aboard a Mahindra. He finished the season in 30th position.

Remy’s debut in the Moto2 World Championship in 2016 was delayed after the AGP team withdrew from the championship. So, for the first half of the year, he rode in the Moto2 European Championship with the Race Experience squad, taking a maiden win at Catalunya. Mid-season he moved up to the Moto2 World Championship as a replacement rider in the Scuderia Tasca GP Racing team. He finished the season 26th overall but proved himself and earned a full-time ride for 2017.

2017 and 2018 saw Remy riding for the Tech3 Racing team in the Moto2 World Championship. He continued to improve as a rider over his time with the team, finishing 2017 in 21st place. In 2018 he finished 19th, even after breaking both legs and an ankle in a training accident early in the season. The year also saw Remy achieve a career best finish of fifth at Vlancia.

Remy switched to SAG Racing for the 2019 and 2020 Moto2 World Championship seasons. He continued his improvement as a rider and scored his first podium in Moto2 with a 2nd place finish in round 2 in Argentina. He finished 2019 in 15th position. 2020 brought Remy his first Moto2 victory when he won the last race of season in Portugal. With three other podium finishes during the season he finished the year in 6th position.

2021 turned out to be Remy’s last year in Moto2. Joining the Red Bull KTM squad the year was a resounding success. With five race wins and twelve podiums overall Remy won the Moto2 World Title and promotion to the MotoGP World Championship.

Remy joined Tech3 KTM Factory Racing in 2022 in the MotoGP World Championship. He currently sits 23rd overall with four races left in the season.

2023 will see Remy racing for Yamaha in the Superbike World Championship after being let go by KTM in MotoGP.