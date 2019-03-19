Shows
MotoGP
Daryl Beattie
Sport
Details
Air Date:
Tue 19 Mar 2019
What does MotoGP mean to Daryl Beattie?
Episodes
MotoGP Calendar
Galleries
Articles
Home
Latest News
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship
Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas
The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums
Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish
The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps
2021 MotoGP Race Calendar
MotoGP 2021 Race Calendar
Quartararo claims MotoGP of Great Britain with ease
Fabio Quartararo ran a perfect race, while Aussie Jack Miller narrowly missed a podium finish on final lap
Binder’s gamble pays off to win MotoGP of Austria
Five race leaders swapped to wet-weather bikes, while Binder stayed on slicks
Rookie Martin wins MotoGP of Styria
Dramatic start to 2nd half of 2021 MotoGP Championship with crashes, a retirement, and the rise of a rookie
Valentino Rossi Announces His Retirement
The Doctor to hang up his helmet
Archives
MotoGP Multiple World Champions
The MotoGP World Champions who held the title more than once
MotoGP World Champions
All of the 500cc/MotoGP World Champions
MotoGP 2020: Wrap Up
The year in review
2 mins
Daryl Beattie
What does MotoGP mean to Daryl Beattie?
MotoGP 2019: Wrap Up
The year in review
2021 MotoGP Race Calendar
MotoGP 2021 Race Calendar
Legends
MotoGP Legends - Casey Stoner
The Phillip Island Champion
MotoGP Legends - Kenny Roberts
The first American to win the 500cc World Championship
MotoGP Legends - Giacomo Agostini
The greatest rider of all time
MotoGP Legends - Mick Doohan
The style master who defined the sport in the 1990's
MotoGP Legends - Barry Sheene
The British star
MotoGP Legends - Wayne Gardner
Australia's first ever 500cc World Champion
Galleries
Emilia Romagna MotoGP
All the best shots from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP of The Americas
All the best shots from the MotoGP of The Americas
MotoGP 2021 Round 14 San Marino
All the best shots from the MotoGP of San Marino
MotoGP 2021 Round 13 Aragon
All the best shots from the MotoGP of Aragon
MotoGP 2021 Round 12 Great Britain
All the best shots from the MotoGP of Great Britain
MotoGP 2021 Round 11 Austria
All the best shots from the MotoGP of Austria
MotoGP 2021 Round 10 Styria
All the best shots from the MotoGP of Styria
MotoGP 2021 Round 9 The Netherlands
Check out the best photos from MotoGP 2021 Round 9
MotoGP 2021 Round 8 Germany
Check out the best photos from MotoGP 2021 Round 8
MotoGP 2021 Round 7 Catalunya
Check out the best photos from MotoGP 2021 Round 7
2021
