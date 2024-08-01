Matildas Conclude Paris 2024™ Olympic Campaign

This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing for the team, the fans, and the entire Australian football community. The team’s objective was to improve on the previous fourth place finish at Tokyo 2020™, and while this Olympic campaign did not unfold as hoped, Football Australia remain immensely proud of the dedication and hard work displayed by the Matildas throughout the qualification period and the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Following the conclusion of the Matildas’ Olympic campaign, Head Coach Tony Gustavsson's four-year contract with Football Australia has also come to an end by mutual agreement. Gustavsson addressed the players and staff following the final group stage match against the United States to farewell them and wish them every success with their futures.

CEO James Johnson expressed his sentiments: “Tony (Gustavsson) has been an integral part of the Matildas' journey over the past four years, with a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020™ Olympics and the FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™. We thank him for his strong contribution, passion and commitment during that time and wish him every success for the future.

"While our Olympic Games campaign has ended, we are proud of the commitment of our players and staff. The Matildas have shown spirit and resilience throughout the qualification run and the tournament in France. This group of players have over the past four years made a significant impact on Australian football and we are looking forward to the next four-year cycle of the team.

"As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we will conduct a thorough review of the campaign as we do with all our national teams following the conclusion of tournaments and each cycle. This review will identify areas for improvement and ensure we are well-prepared for future challenges. The process for the recruitment of the Matildas head coach will also commence immediately," Johnson explained.

Tony Gustavsson said: “It has been a great honour and privilege to have been able to be the head coach of the Matildas over the past four years. This journey with the team has had many incredible moments and memories that I will forever treasure.

“Thank you to the incredible players for letting me play a small part in their stories, my staff for being beside me every step of the way, Football Australia for backing our vision for this team, the Australian football family for embracing me and the Australian public for the tremendous support.

“Australian football will be forever in my heart, and I will be watching on and cheering on your success in the future,” Gustavsson concluded.

In closing, Johnson expressed gratitude to the fans: "We thank our fans back home in Australia and to the thousands that travelled to France to support our team. Your unwavering support and dedication to the team has been truly inspirational."

Football Australia now look forward to the Matildas’ program over the coming months and towards the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026 set to take place on home soil.

- Football Australia

