Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

Matildas head to the US for Mexico Friendly

The CommBank Matildas have headed to the United States as they gear up for their meeting with Mexico in Texas next Wednesday at 0930 AEST.

Tony Gustavsson will be looking to fine tune his squad with their first Olympics showdown just under three months away.

He will only be able to submit an 18 player squad which means that some big names will most likely miss out on selection.

So, this is their chance to impress. They have just three more games to seal their spot on the plane to Paris.

Mexico enter this fixture on the back of a solid performance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup which saw them fall to Brazil in the semi finals after topping their group ahead of the United States.

Although they may be ranked considerably lower than the Matildas in 31st position, La Tri, have a solid defense which achieved three straight clean sheets throughout the group stage of the Gold Cup.

Following on from the match against Mexico, the CommBank Matildas will be back in Australia for a two-match series against China in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

