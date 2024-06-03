Matildas

Matildas vs China Mini Match
Extended highlights from the Matildas vs China match

Highlights

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

Relive all the action from the Matildas two match series against China on 10 Play

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play in 2024

Preview: Matildas vs China

Watch the Matildas two match series against China live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' match against Mexico on 10 Play

Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

Watch the Matildas' clash against Mexico live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan on 10 Play

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Watch the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

CommBank Matildas head to Canada in December

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Watch the CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Interviews and Features

20 mins

Matildas

Matildas Press Conference: Tony Gustavsson

10 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Matildas vs Brazil

9 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Ireland vs Matildas

2 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Angela Beard Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Clare Wheeler Post-Match Interview

59 secs

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Mary Fowler Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Charlotte Grant Post-Match Interview

3 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Tony Gustavsson Post-Match Interview

22 mins

Football - S2021 Ep. 3

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 - The 10 Football team preview Australia's International against Ireland in Dublin as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

3 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Alanna Kennedy Feature

