Preview: Matildas vs China

How to Watch the CommBank Matildas vs China on Friday, 31 May

All the action from 7:30pm AEST on 10 (10 Bold - PER) and 10 Play, with kick off at 8:10pm AEST.

How to Watch the CommBank Matildas vs China on Monday, 3 June

Pre-Show from 7:00-7:30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+.

Kick off at 7:40pm AEST on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

Post-Game Show from 9:40-10:15pm on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Our CommBank Matildas will be back on Australian shores following their encounter against Mexico in the United States.

Their final two matches before jetting off to the Paris Olympic Games will see them go head to head with China over a two match series in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

Matildas prepare for sell-out crowds in Adelaide and Sydney

First up, they will head to a sold out Adelaide Oval on Friday, 31 May with kick off scheduled for 2010 AEST on 10 and 10 Play.

Following on from that, Tony Gustavsson's side will make their way to Accor Stadium three days later where proceedings will get underway from 1900 AEST with the pre-show which will be exclusive to Paramount+ before the action kicks off on 10 and 10 Play at 1940 AEST.

There will be a familiar face in China's dugout with former Matildas and Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic having recently taken charge of the Steel Roses.

The reigning Women's Asian Cup champions have struggled to kick on since that triumph two years ago after dropping out in the group stages of last year's FIFA World Cup with one win and two losses.

Their slump continued as they failed to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics which ultimately cost Milicic's predecessor, Shui Qingxia, her job.

The upcoming matches against the Matildas will be the Steel Roses first matches of 2024 after closing out last year with two defeats to the United States.

CommBank Matildas: Important Links

CommBank Matildas 23-Player Squad

NAME CLUB CAPS (GOALS) JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION Mackenzie ARNOLD West Ham United FC 47 (0) Burleigh Heads SC / Football Queensland Ellie CARPENTER (VC) Olympique Lyon 75 (4) Cowra and District JSC / Football New South Wales Steph CATLEY (C) Arsenal WFC 124 (5) East Bentleigh, SE Cougars / Football Victoria Kyra COONEY-CROSS Arsenal WFC 43 (0) Bli Bli United FC / Football Queensland Caitlin FOORD Arsenal WFC 122 (36) Warilla Wanderers / Football New South Wales Mary FOWLER Manchester City WFC 51 (15) Leichhardt FC / Football Queensland Sharn FREIER Brisbane Roar/Brisbane City 1 (0) Moreton Bay United FC / Football Queensland Charlotte GRANT Tottenham Hotspur WFC 24 (1) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football South Australia Winonah HEATLEY FC Nordsjælland 0 (0) Mossman and Cairns / Football QLD Michelle HEYMAN Canberra United FC 64 (25) Illawarra Stingrays / Football New South Wales Clare HUNT Paris Saint-Germain WFC 18 (0) Grenfell Junior Soccer Club / Football New South Wales Alanna KENNEDY Manchester City WFC 122 (9) Campbelltown Cobras SC / Football New South Wales Teagan MICAH Liverpool WFC 17 (0) Brisbane Blue, Brisbane Central / Football Queensland Courtney NEVIN Leicester WFC 27 (0) Oakville Ravens / Football New South Wales Clare POLKINGHORNE Kristianstads DFF 166 (16) Wynnum Wolves, Capalaba Bulldogs / Football Queensland Hayley RASO Real Madrid Femenino 85 (17) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland Kaitlyn TORPEY San Diego Wave FC 3 (1) Olympic FC / Football Queensland Emily VAN EGMOND (VC) San Diego Wave FC 142 (31) Dudley Redhead United FC / Northern NSW Football Cortnee VINE Sydney FC 27 (3) Peninsula Power FC / Football Queensland Clare WHEELER Everton WFC 19 (1) Adamstown Rosebud / Northern NSW Football Jada WHYMAN Sydney FC 0 (0) Tolland football Club / Football New South Wales Lydia WILLIAMS Melbourne Victory FC 103 (0) Tuggeranong, Woden Valley / Capital Football Tameka YALLOP Brisbane Roar FC 121 (13) Mudgeeraba SC / Football Queensland

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 Play