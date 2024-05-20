Matildas

LatestExtras2024 FixturesArticles
More
Back

Preview: Matildas vs China

Preview: Matildas vs China

Watch the Matildas two match series against China live and free on 10 and 10 Play

How to Watch the CommBank Matildas vs China on Friday, 31 May

All the action from 7:30pm AEST on 10 (10 Bold - PER) and 10 Play, with kick off at 8:10pm AEST.

How to Watch the CommBank Matildas vs China on Monday, 3 June

  • Pre-Show from 7:00-7:30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+.

  • Kick off at 7:40pm AEST on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

  • Post-Game Show from 9:40-10:15pm on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Our CommBank Matildas will be back on Australian shores following their encounter against Mexico in the United States.

Their final two matches before jetting off to the Paris Olympic Games will see them go head to head with China over a two match series in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

Matildas prepare for sell-out crowds in Adelaide and Sydney

First up, they will head to a sold out Adelaide Oval on Friday, 31 May with kick off scheduled for 2010 AEST on 10 and 10 Play.

Following on from that, Tony Gustavsson's side will make their way to Accor Stadium three days later where proceedings will get underway from 1900 AEST with the pre-show which will be exclusive to Paramount+ before the action kicks off on 10 and 10 Play at 1940 AEST.

There will be a familiar face in China's dugout with former Matildas and Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic having recently taken charge of the Steel Roses.

Former CommBank Matildas coach Ante Milicic will make his managerial debut for China against his former side (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The reigning Women's Asian Cup champions have struggled to kick on since that triumph two years ago after dropping out in the group stages of last year's FIFA World Cup with one win and two losses.

Their slump continued as they failed to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics which ultimately cost Milicic's predecessor, Shui Qingxia, her job.

The upcoming matches against the Matildas will be the Steel Roses first matches of 2024 after closing out last year with two defeats to the United States.

CommBank Matildas: Important Links

CommBank Matildas 23-Player Squad

NAME   CLUB   CAPS (GOALS) JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION 
Mackenzie ARNOLD West Ham United FC 47 (0) Burleigh Heads SC / Football Queensland
Ellie CARPENTER (VC) Olympique Lyon 75 (4) Cowra and District JSC / Football New South Wales
Steph CATLEY (C) Arsenal WFC 124 (5) East Bentleigh, SE Cougars / Football Victoria
Kyra COONEY-CROSS Arsenal WFC 43 (0) Bli Bli United FC / Football Queensland
Caitlin FOORD Arsenal WFC 122 (36) Warilla Wanderers / Football New South Wales
Mary FOWLER Manchester City WFC 51 (15) Leichhardt FC / Football Queensland
Sharn FREIER Brisbane Roar/Brisbane City 1 (0) Moreton Bay United FC / Football Queensland
Charlotte GRANT Tottenham Hotspur WFC 24 (1) Cumberland United Women’s FC / Football South Australia
Winonah HEATLEY FC Nordsjælland 0 (0) Mossman and Cairns / Football QLD
Michelle HEYMAN Canberra United FC 64 (25) Illawarra Stingrays / Football New South Wales
Clare HUNT Paris Saint-Germain WFC 18 (0) Grenfell Junior Soccer Club / Football New South Wales
Alanna KENNEDY Manchester City WFC 122 (9) Campbelltown Cobras SC / Football New South Wales
Teagan MICAH Liverpool WFC 17 (0) Brisbane Blue, Brisbane Central / Football Queensland
Courtney NEVIN Leicester WFC 27 (0) Oakville Ravens / Football New South Wales
Clare POLKINGHORNE Kristianstads DFF 166 (16) Wynnum Wolves, Capalaba Bulldogs / Football Queensland
Hayley RASO Real Madrid Femenino 85 (17) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland
Kaitlyn TORPEY San Diego Wave FC 3 (1) Olympic FC / Football Queensland
Emily VAN EGMOND (VC) San Diego Wave FC 142 (31) Dudley Redhead United FC / Northern NSW Football
Cortnee VINE Sydney FC 27 (3) Peninsula Power FC / Football Queensland
Clare WHEELER Everton WFC 19 (1) Adamstown Rosebud / Northern NSW Football
Jada WHYMAN Sydney FC 0 (0) Tolland football Club / Football New South Wales
Lydia WILLIAMS Melbourne Victory FC 103 (0) Tuggeranong, Woden Valley / Capital Football
Tameka YALLOP Brisbane Roar FC 121 (13) Mudgeeraba SC / Football Queensland

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China
NEXT STORY

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

Advertisement

Related Articles

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

Relive all the action from the Matildas two match series against China on 10 Play
Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' match against Mexico on 10 Play
Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

Watch the Matildas' clash against Mexico live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan on 10 Play
Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Watch the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play