Matildas vs Canada Highlights

Preview Show

Articles

Matildas Conclude Paris 2024™ Olympic Campaign

The Matildas' journey at the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games has come to an end. Despite their best efforts, the team has not progressed to the Quarter Finals.

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play in 2024

Watch all the best Matildas matches on 10 Play

Catch up with all the top moments from the CommBank Matildas on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

Relive all the action from the Matildas two match series against China on 10 Play

Preview: Matildas vs China

Watch the Matildas two match series against China live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' match against Mexico on 10 Play

Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

Watch the Matildas' clash against Mexico live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan on 10 Play

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Watch the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

CommBank Matildas head to Canada in December

