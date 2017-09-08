Gogglebox Returns For A Sixth Season

It’s the television show about people watching television that’s captivated the nation for five seasons, collecting two TV Week Logie Awards along the way.

Now, in its sixth season, Gogglebox Australia is back with the much-loved residents of our favourite households returning to their lounges and offering their take on the small screen's good, bad, controversial, and totally cringe-worthy.

Bold and bubbly Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye are back, as are cocktail-loving couple Wayne and Tom. Both the adorable and sports-crazy Jackson family and the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitras will return, along with vivacious gal pals Angie and Yvie, and best mates Adam and Symon.

Indigenous art dealers Mick and Di are on board to contribute their dry observations; happily married couple Lee and Keith are ready to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and a cold one; and three generations of Silbery women will reunite to share their sage and surprising thoughts on what they see on the telly.

No doubt the Dalton daughters, Holly and Millie, will continue rolling their eyes at their parents’ comments. How will they top last season's discussion on the sex habits of millennials compared to the Gen X-ers who came before them?

And with housemates Zina and Vivian off having adventures of their own, season six will also be taking us into the lounge room of a brand new family.

Between now and then, get your giggle on and relive the best moments from Gogglebox season five.

Gogglebox Australia Season Six Starts 8.30 Thursday 5 October On TEN