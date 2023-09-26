Australia Cup Final: Preview

The details for the Australia Cup 2023 Final are set and we are only days away from crowning the champion.

On Saturday, 7 October we will see two heavyweights got toe-to-toe as Sydney FC welcome Brisbane Roar to Allianz Stadium.

Watch all the action unfold from 1945 AEDT - Live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

The Road to the Australia Cup Final

Sydney FC

The Sky Blues' road to the final began in challenging conditions down in a wet and rainy Wollongong against Central Coast Mariners.

They seemed to destined for elimination following Harrison Steele's extra time goal before Jaiden Kucharski's leveler with almost the last kick of the match sent them to penalties.

What ensued was absolute madness with Steve Corica's side progressing 10-9 in the penalty shootout.

They went on to secure back-to-back wins against APIA Leichhardt and Western United - keeping consecutive clean sheets in the process.

Their most recent outing saw them prevail 2-1 against Melbourne City with Joe Lolley's goal proving decisive after a nervy finish which saw City claw one back in the 89th minute.

Brisbane Roar

The Roar's Australia Cup campaign began in Maitland against Newcastle Jets, where extra time was required to settle the affair.

They then headed back to familiar territory for their round of 16 clash, coming up against Sydney United - the same side who knocked them out in last year's semi final.

Any chances of a repeat outcome were quickly put at ease Henry Hore's opener setting the tone as John Aloisi's men ran out 5-0 winners.

They were rewarded with their first home fixture in the quarter final, with Western Sydney Wanderers making the trip north.

A clinical performance saw them brush Wanderers aside with 4-2 the final score.

Another NPL outfit awaited Brisbane in this year's semi final as they headed down to Melbourne Knights.

A jampacked Knights stadium did not faze them as they hold on for a 1-0 win thanks to Tom Waddingham's first half strike.

What to Expect from the Australia Cup 2023 Final?

The Sky Blues hold the edge when it comes to experience at this stage of the competition as this will be their fourth Australia (formerly FFA Cup) appearance.

Meanwhile, this will be Roar's inaugural showing in the showcase event.

However, don't discount Aloisi's side who appear to be reinvigorated throughout preseason and have the potential to cause some serious headaches for Sydney's new look defence.

Australia Cup 2023 - Final Details