Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 4 Preview

A jampacked Tuesday night will see four fixtures take place across the country with our Match Day Coverage taking us to Jack MacLaughlan Oval in Northern New South Wales.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Lambton Jaffas FC vs Melbourne Victory

Our Match of the Day Coverage sees us head to Northern NSW as Lambton Jaffas face off against Melbourne Victory at Jack MacLaughlan Oval at 7pm AEST.

Lambton will be making their second appearance in the Finals when they take on Melbourne Victory in Tuesday's feature match.

The Jaffas boast a line-up that features plenty of familiar names with former A-League stars Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Ben Kennedy featuring for the NPL outfit.

Standing in their way is a Victory side under new management with Patrick Kisnorbo now in charge.

South Melbourne FC vs Wellington Phoenix

A thriller is installed for Lakeside Stadium as reigning Isuzu UTE A-League Premiers Wellington have a date with South Melbourne at 7:30pm AEST.

The Victorian NPL side are back in the Final Rounds after a two year absence as they prepare to host the Phoenix at the historic Lakeside Stadium.

Although they may have not have reached the heights they would have liked over the past few years in the Cup, they were semi-finalists back in the 2017 edition.

FC Melbourne Srbija vs Modbury Jets SC

Victorian Premier League 2 side FC Melbourne Srbija will be looking to shock the nation in their first appearance in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Their inaugural Finals appearance sees them come up against South Australian NPL club Modbury Jets at the Home of the Matildas with kick off scheduled for 7:30pm AEST.

Over the course of their four matches to qualify for the Round of 32, Melbourne Srbija conceded just twice while they knocked off Kingston City FC from the league above them to book their place in the Finals Series.

Olympic Kingsway SC vs Edgeworth Eagles FC

Round of 32 debutants Olympic Kingsway have an almighty task on their hands as they welcome Edgeworth Eagles to Kingsway Reserve at the later kick off time of 8:30pm AEST.

The Western Australian NPL side booked their place in the Finals Series courtesy of a win over heavyweights Perth SC. Keep an eye out for ex-Brisbane Roar striker Joe Knowles who will be leading the line for Olympic.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are back in the Round of 32 for the second year running (their sixth overall Finals appearance).

A win over Kingsway will see the men from Northern NSW qualify for the Round of 16 for the third time!