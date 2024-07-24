Australia Cup

Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 3 Preview

Find out all the action coming your way in Match Day 3 of the Australia Cup Round of 32

Match Day 3 action of the Australia Cup will see an all A-League affair take centre stage on 10 Play on Saturday, 3 August.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Australia Cup: Important Links

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

For the first time in a while, we will have Glory feature in the Final Rounds of the competition as they prepare to host Melbourne City on Saturday, 3 August.

David Zdrilic's side were too good as they overcame Brisbane Roar in their Playoff clash to book their spot in the Round of the 32.

Meanwhile, this will be City's first outing for the new campaign with a number of new faces lining up for the side following the high profile departures of the likes of Jamie Maclaren and Tolgay Arslan.

