Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 5 Preview

The final three matches of the Australia Cup Round of 32 will take place on Wednesday, 7 August.

Let's take an in depth look at the three fixtures, beginning with the pre-selected Match Day fixture at the Olympic Village.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Heidelberg United FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Heidelberg United have a date with the Isuzu UTE A-League Champions in the feature match at the Olympic Village.

All eyes will be on this fixture with former NSL giants Heidelberg coming up against the Mariners.

Mark Jackson's side haven't made it out of the Round of 32 since 2021, falling short against Sydney FC on the last two occasions.

An extended Cup run and possibly more silverware will all but cement Central Coast's place in Australian sporting history.

NWS Spirit FC vs Glenorchy Knights FC

Two NPL clubs will go head-to-head as Spirit meet Glenorchy in what promises to be a thrilling clash at Christie Park.

Spirit last qualified for the Finals Series in 2022 when they bowed out against Peninsula Power in the Round of 32 meanwhile their opponents be making their first appearance in the Australia Cup Final Rounds when they make the trip to Christie Park.

Olympic FC vs APIA Leichhardt FC

The final match to look forward to sees Olympic FC host APIA Leichhardt at Goodwin Park.

The Queensland outfit are back in the Final Rounds for the first time since 2019 when they managed to reach the Round of 16.

Their path to the Round of 32 this time around has been nothing short of spectacular, netting 24 goals across their four matches to date.

After missing out on the Final Rounds last year, APIA are back.

One of the most successful NPL clubs in the Cup, they have reached the Quarter Finals on two occasions in 2018 and 2021.