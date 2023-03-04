Highlights
Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
Canberra United vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Canberra United vs Adelaide United
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
Newcastle Jets vs Western United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Western United
Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar