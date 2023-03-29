Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights

Highlights
Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
Western United vs Canberra United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Western United vs Canberra United
Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix