Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

3 mins

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

3 mins

Western United vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Western United vs Canberra United

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

Sport in April

Find out what’s coming up across sport on 10 Play in April

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Find out all the football on offer across 10 Play in 2023!

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

10 Football caught up with Dub Zone host Briana Goodchild to find out more about the new and exciting Liberty A-League show.

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

2022/2023