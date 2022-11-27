A-League Women

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Sport in December

December is all about the football with some cracking fixtures coming up across Network 10

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.

2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview

The 2022/23 Liberty A-League season will be the longest and most football-filled in the competition’s history, with an 18-game home-and-away season and three-week finals series for 11 teams.

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

