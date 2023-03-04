A-League Women

Canberra United vs Adelaide United Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the clash between Canberra United vs Adelaide United

Episodes
Extras
2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More

Dub Zone

Highlights

Advertisement
image-placeholder3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

image-placeholder3 mins

Canberra United vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Canberra United vs Adelaide United

image-placeholder3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

image-placeholder3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United

image-placeholder3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Newcastle Jets vs Western United

image-placeholder3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

image-placeholder3 mins

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

image-placeholder3 mins

Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Articles

image-placeholder

Sport in March

Find out all the sport coming up on 10 Play in an action-packed March

image-placeholder

A-Leagues For All

Football and Pride Cup unite for Pride Celebration

image-placeholder

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Find out all the football on offer across 10 Play in 2023!

image-placeholder

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild

10 Football caught up with Dub Zone host Briana Goodchild to find out more about the new and exciting Liberty A-League show.

image-placeholder

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play

image-placeholder

10 Play Summer of Sport

Stay tuned for the Summer of Sport with a basketball and football feast available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

image-placeholder

Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo

Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.

image-placeholder

Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'

10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.

image-placeholder

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

2022/2023