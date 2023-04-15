A-League Women

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
NC | Sport

Air Date: Sat 15 Apr 2023

Semi Final action as Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory in the Liberty A-League Women

Episodes
Extras
2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More

Latest

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Highlights

image-placeholder
24 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the clash between Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder
3 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder
3 mins

Melbourne City vs Canberra United Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Melbourne City vs Canberra United

image-placeholder
3 mins

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

image-placeholder
3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

image-placeholder
3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory

image-placeholder
3 mins

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

image-placeholder
3 mins

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

image-placeholder
3 mins

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the clash between Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

2022/2023