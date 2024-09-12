A-League Women

SharkNinja announced as new naming rights partner of the A-League Women

The APL is thrilled to announce a multi-year deal with SharkNinja to become the new naming rights partner of the Women’s A-League

SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, will power the Ninja A-League  and will work with the APL to elevate the women’s game to even greater heights.

The new partnership will see SharkNinja activate their new naming rights partnership through a series of joint initiatives - the first of which will include the continuation of Dub Zone, a magazine show focusing on the weekly action from the Ninja A-League, and the delivery of a new junior pass which will provide free access to fans under 16 for the first four rounds of the Ninja A-League.

SharkNinja, alongside the APL and Network Ten, have also teamed up to increase the number of free-to-air games on 10 Bold in season 2024/25 to at least ten matches to continue to elevate the women’s game and give more fans the chance to engage with and enjoy the Ninja A-League.

As part of the partnership, SharkNinja will also become a new Major Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League.

Commenting on the partnership, Judy Darling, VP Commercial at SharkNinja said:

“At Ninja our motto is, You Can Make It. We believe in a world where with the right appliance, cooking doesn’t need mastery - it’s made easy. We’ll be echoing this sentiment - You Can Make It - through our partnership with the A-League.

“Our mission is to positively impact people’s lives every day in every home around the world. This is exactly what our incredible Australian and Kiwi female footballers do - having become such powerful role models for the young and old alike. We’re excited for this partnership with the APL, the players and broadcast - and the impact we can make together to grow the game.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Garcia, A-Leagues Commissioner said:

“We are thrilled to welcome SharkNinja as naming rights partner of the Ninja A-League. This partnership is another exciting step in the growth of the league, as we increase the investment in the game and expand our partnership group to help us elevate the league.

“SharkNinja joins the A-Leagues with aligned ambitions; to grow women’s football in Australia and New Zealand, increase the opportunities and pathways for players, and help make the game more visible and accessible for our fans. We can’t wait to see where we take the Ninja A-League Women.”

“We want to also take this time to thank Liberty who has been a fantastic partner of the APL and supporter of the women’s game for the last three seasons. Liberty’s work in helping grow the A-League is not done, and they remain an integral Major Partner of the women’s and men’s leagues.”

Commenting on the move to Major Partner, James Boyle, Liberty Financial Chief Executive Officer said:

“Liberty is delighted to be a major partner across the A-Leagues and welcome a new naming partner for the women’s league. We are proud of the partnership we’ve built since coming on board in 2021 and are excited to continue championing football in Australia and New Zealand.”

The Ninja A-League 2024/25 season kicks off on the weekend of 1-3 November with a bumper opening round, before all teams descend on Sydney for the second edition of Unite Round later in the month.

As per the 2023/24 season, the top six sides will qualify for the Ninja A-League 2025 Finals Series which is set to kick off on 25-27 April, with the Grand Final scheduled for the weekend of 16-18 May.

