Dub Zone: Matchweek 1

Articles
Advertisement
Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo
Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.
Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'
10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.
2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview
The 2022/23 Liberty A-League season will be the longest and most football-filled in the competition’s history, with an 18-game home-and-away season and three-week finals series for 11 teams.
How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play
Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play