Two Planes Collide At Atlanta Airport

The wingtip of the Airbus A350 almost sliced the Endeavor Air CRJ-900’s tail right off.

No one was injured, but the 221 passengers on the larger flight to Tokyo, Japan, and 56 passengers on the flight to Lafayette, U.S., all felt the impact.

"There have been no reported injuries at this time, and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be re-accommodated on alternate flights," the airline's statement continued.

According to the airport, there was “minimal impact to airport operations”.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.