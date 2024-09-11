The Project

Taylor Swift Endorses Harris After ‘False ‘ AI Trump Support Images Went Viral

Taylor Swift has hit out at viral AI images of her 'endorsing' Donald Trump, announcing she will vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar said that she was recently made aware that AI images of her “falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run [were] posted to his site.”

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she continued.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

The Cruel Summer singer explained that she will be voting for Harris because “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She concluded the post by urging voters to do their research on the presidential candidates before deciding who to vote for, while reminding new voters that they must register before they can vote.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

