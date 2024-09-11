The Project

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today

The nine-month-old baby who was left with life-threatening burns after being attacked with hot coffee will be released from hospital today.

The baby was targeted by a stranger on August 27 at Hanlon Park in inner southeast Brisbane, where he was on a playdate with his mother, his mother’s friend, and her baby.

He suffered life-threatening burns to his face, upper body and arms after a thermos of scalding coffee was poured on him, before the perpetrator quickly fled the scene, evaded police and headed overseas.

The infant’s mother has revealed that after undergoing five operations at Queensland Children's Hospital, he will today be released from hospital. He was set to be discharged earlier but had suffered a bout of gastro following his fourth surgery.

While he will likely suffer permanent scarring to his neck and chest, doctors believe they can minimise long-term damage through laser and needling therapies.

Speaking with KIIS 97.3, the infant’s mother said of the perpetrator, 'He knew exactly what he was doing.’

Queensland Police Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said: 'This is probably one of the most complex and sometimes frustrating investigations I've had to be involved in and lead.'

Detective Inspector Dalton has confirmed that they know the identity of the perpetrator, as well as the country the man had fled to, but could not share that information while the investigation was ongoing.

