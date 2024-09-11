Confused Mum Mixes Up Twin Babies’ Names Following Unplanned C-Section

Saffron Crisp, from Ipswich, said she had chosen names for each of her twin girls before they were even born but when her delivery team pulled out the "wrong" baby first, she ended up giving them the wrong names.

Crisp explained that she had named her twins, referred to as baby A and baby B, whilst still in the womb.

Twin A would be Delilah, and twin B would be Azayla, as Crisp had assumed they would be born in that order.

While the 24-year-old had planned for a natural birth, she ended up being rushed in for an emergency C-section.

"Twin A was the smaller twin, she was closest to the exit and we were told twin A was going to be coming out first regardless.”

"When they pulled the babies out they just flashed me a quick little look at them over the screen and then Delilah was swept off to NICU. Throughout the whole pregnancy, Azayla (Twin B) was my bigger baby so I was given her and I thought 'Oh my God she's tiny like how small is Delilah (Twin A) gonna be?'

"Delilah is going to be half the size of her and I was panicking because I thought she was going to be in the NICU for ages. But when they wheeled Delilah in my room six hours later she was humongous.

"They just pulled whatever one they wanted out and called her Delilah but me and my partner looked at them and we said we're not going to swap them back because she is an Azayla through and through and she is a Delilah. You look at them and they just look like their names and I think even if they come out the right way around I probably would have switched them."

Crisp explained, "My consultant came in, he said they pulled the wrong baby out first! So the wrong baby came out first and because the first baby out is Delilah, the second baby out is Azayla."

Despite the mix-up, Saffron and her partner decided not to switch the names back.