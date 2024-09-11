‘The Apprentice’ Trailer About A Young Donald Trump Has Dropped

The YouTube blurb for the film reads: ‘A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé – someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.’

The film has been described by the BBC as ‘a shrewd and darkly amusing tragicomedy that dramatises Donald Trump’s rise to fame and fortune in the 1970s and 80s.’

Speaking with Deadline, the film’s producer, Dan Bekerman said ‘… having Donald Trump’s campaign threaten us directly after our screening, not only threaten us, but threaten any distributor who dared to try to release the movie, that created a very unique circumstance for everyone involved, and we certainly have had our struggles with that. But we’ve really believed in the integrity of the movie on every level: as a work of art, as a responsible movie.’

‘The Apprentice’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and since then, its filmmakers have been targeted with legal threats from the Trump campaign, in a bid to stop its release in cinemas.

They’ve been unsuccessful, though, with ‘The Apprentice’ set to be released in Australian cinemas on October 10.