Beyoncé Set To Announce UK Stadium Tour

The 43-year-old US superstar will be playing around five concerts at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in support of her record-breaking country album Cowboy Carter, according to a UK media report.

And fans are being warned that "demand for tickets will be fierce".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Beyoncé is about to raise the roof. The demand for tickets will be just like Oasis's and will rival fans' rush to get their hands on a seat.

"2025 is going to be an incredible year for live music."

It's set to be a bumper year of live music, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Usher, and Sabrina Carpenter also headed to the UK.

News of Beyoncé's stadium shows comes following a backlash to the handling of ticket sales for Oasis Live '25 after Ticketmaster used "dynamic pricing" to increase the cost of tickets on the sale day, while thousands of fans were left stranded due to system errors and lengthy queues.