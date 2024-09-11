The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Beyoncé Set To Announce UK Stadium Tour

Beyoncé Set To Announce UK Stadium Tour

Beyonce is set to announce a series of UK stadium shows for 2025, with ticket demand expected to rival Oasis' reunion tour.

The 43-year-old US superstar will be playing around five concerts at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in support of her record-breaking country album Cowboy Carter, according to a UK media report.

And fans are being warned that "demand for tickets will be fierce".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Beyoncé is about to raise the roof. The demand for tickets will be just like Oasis's and will rival fans' rush to get their hands on a seat.

"2025 is going to be an incredible year for live music."

It's set to be a bumper year of live music, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Usher, and Sabrina Carpenter also headed to the UK.

News of Beyoncé's stadium shows comes following a backlash to the handling of ticket sales for Oasis Live '25 after Ticketmaster used "dynamic pricing" to increase the cost of tickets on the sale day, while thousands of fans were left stranded due to system errors and lengthy queues.

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today
NEXT STORY

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today

Advertisement

Related Articles

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today

The nine-month-old baby who was left with life-threatening burns after being attacked with hot coffee will be released from hospital today.
Taylor Swift Endorses Harris After ‘False ‘ AI Trump Support Images Went Viral

Taylor Swift Endorses Harris After ‘False ‘ AI Trump Support Images Went Viral

Taylor Swift has hit out at viral AI images of her 'endorsing' Donald Trump, announcing she will vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.
HBO’s Harry Potter Series Announces Casting Call For Harry, Ron and Hermione

HBO’s Harry Potter Series Announces Casting Call For Harry, Ron and Hermione

HBO’s new Harry Potter series has announced an open casting call for young actors for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered To Pay $100 Million In Assault Lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered To Pay $100 Million In Assault Lawsuit

A Michigan inmate who accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago has been awarded a $US100 million ($A150 million) judgement against the US rapper and record producer.
Protest At Melbourne Weapons Expo Turns Violent

Protest At Melbourne Weapons Expo Turns Violent

Loud bangs have rung out across Melbourne's CBD as police pelted hundreds of anti-war protesters with tear gas and pepper spray.