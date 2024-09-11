The Project

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered To Pay $100 Million In Assault Lawsuit

A Michigan inmate who accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago has been awarded a $US100 million ($A150 million) judgement against the US rapper and record producer.

Derrick Lee Smith, 51, won the multimillion-dollar judgement by default in Lenawee County Circuit Court during a virtual hearing on Monday after Combs, 54, failed to show up.

A lawyer for Combs said the rapper would move to have the judgement dismissed.

"This man (Smith) is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years," lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement.

"His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr Combs has never heard of him, let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr Combs looks forward to having this judgement swiftly dismissed," the statement added.

Smith, who was sentenced to prison for 75 years on sexual misconduct and kidnapping charges, filed complaints against Combs in June and August. He was given a temporary restraining order against Combs, who has several other sexual assault cases still pending.

Combs, founder of the landmark label Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop and a hugely successful performer, as well as the impresario of his own Sean John clothing line.

With AAP.

Confused Mum Mixes Up Twin Babies’ Names Following Unplanned C-Section

    A new mother to twins has been left unsure of which of her twins is which due to a hospital mix-up when they were born.
    The nine-month-old baby who was left with life-threatening burns after being attacked with hot coffee will be released from hospital today.
    Taylor Swift has hit out at viral AI images of her 'endorsing' Donald Trump, announcing she will vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.
    Beyonce is set to announce a series of UK stadium shows for 2025, with ticket demand expected to rival Oasis' reunion tour.
    HBO’s new Harry Potter series has announced an open casting call for young actors for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione.